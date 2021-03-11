Assam Reports 19 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, while, 22 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 278. In addition, one infected with the virus passed away today

The new cases were detected out of 11,810 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported (7) cases and Dibrugarh (5). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.16 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,097 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,15,023 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,745.