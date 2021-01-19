Top StoriesRegional

Assam Reports 23 New COVID Cases

Assam recorded 23 new coronavirus related cases on Tuesday pushing the active cases to 1384.

The new cases were detected out of 17, 586 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, not a single case of fatality was reported today.  The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,075 cases.

103 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,081. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.25 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,887.

