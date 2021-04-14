Assam Reports 385 New COVID Cases, 3 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 385 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active caseload of the state to 3,200 with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent.

The overall tally of the state has touched 2, 21, 868.

The new cases have been detected out of 30, 065 COVID-19 tests, of which, Kamrup Metro registered 201 case, followed by Kamrup Rural at 33, Cachar at 22, and Dibrugarh at 19.

Further, three COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease. The deceased belonged from Kamrup Metro, Dibrugarh, and Hojai.

The total fatalities have now surged to 1, 122 with a death rate of 0.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, 106 cured patients have been discharged. With total recoveries of 2, 16, 199, the recovery rate stood at 97.44 per cent.

