Assam Reports 405 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 405 new cases pushing the active caseload to 1,587. The overall tally of the state has touched 2,19,958.

The new cases were detected out of 68,075 tests conducted, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 145 cases, followed by Kamrup Rural at 28, and both Barpeta and Dibrugarh at 23.

In addition, two deaths have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1,117.

Meanwhile, with 79 discharged today, the recoveries have reached 2,15,907 with a recovery rate of 98.16 per cent.