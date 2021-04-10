Assam Reports 405 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID Test
Representative Image
82

Assam on Saturday reported 405 new cases pushing the active caseload to 1,587. The overall tally of the state has touched 2,19,958.

The new cases were detected out of 68,075 tests conducted, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 145 cases, followed by Kamrup Rural at 28, and both Barpeta and Dibrugarh at 23.

In addition, two deaths have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1,117.

Related News

Horse Riding Club Launched In USTM

India, China To Maintain Stability On Ground

COVID Alert: Sec 144 Clamped In Lakhimpur

Newly Floated TIPRA Motha Wins Tripura ADC Polls

Meanwhile, with 79 discharged today, the recoveries have reached 2,15,907 with a recovery rate of 98.16 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

Kokrajhar Man Mysteriously Dies in Bus

Regional

Black Flag waved at Siddhartha Bhattacharya

National

Monsoon Session of Parliament Begins Today

Regional

Mariani Youth Lynching Case: TAYP, AJYCP Demand Fast Track Court

Regional

SI Exam Paper Leak: CID Held 3 Persons

Regional

CBI books Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki

Comments
Loading...