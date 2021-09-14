Assam Reports 493 Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

The state of Assam on Tuesday logged 493 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,319. The positivity rate of the state is 0.70 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 70,893 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths were reported today, while, 433 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (138), Golaghat (35), and Jorhat (34), and Barpeta (31).

The district-wise deaths are – Golaghat (3), Jorhat (3), Charaideo (1), and Darrang (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,84,729 with a recovery rate of 98.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,767 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,96,162.