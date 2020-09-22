Assam Reports 8 More Deaths

Assam recorded eight more deaths on Tuesday evening, pushing the death tally to 586, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Out of the eight deaths, two cases were reported from Kamrup Metro and one case each was reported from Dibrugarh, Darrang, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Cachar.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Bhagirath Sharma (85) of Dibrugarh; Late Jonak Ch Bhuyan (76) of Darrang; Late Paresh Ch Ariya (65) of Barpeta; Late Praveshwar Rabha (55) of Kamrup Metro; Late Surendra Nath Das (74) of Kamrup Metro; Late Mahodar Chandra Pathak (84) of Bongaigaon; Late Pradip Gogoi (70) of Jorhat; Late Mallika Deb Choudhury (66) of Cachar.