NationalTop Stories

Assam Rifles Foil Cross Border Drug Trafficking Bid In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
Troopers of Assam Rifles have managed to foil a cross border drug trafficking bid in Manipur’s Moreh town on November 26 (Friday).

Acting on intelligence input, the troops launched an operation and seized brown sugar worth Rs 11. 2 lakhs.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING IN MANIPUR Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 Nov, based on an intelligence input, launched an operation & foiled cross border narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 11.2 Lakhs from Moreh Town in Manipur.”

Related News

Guwahati: Drug Addict Youth Kills Elder Brother

Black Rice Production Begins In Assam

Parliament Winter Session From Today, Farm Laws Repeal,…

2 Coal Thieves Apprehended In Assam’s Margherita

On the same day, the troops also apprehended two individuals with cash of Rs 26.80 lakh who were travelling in a van from Imphal to Moreh.

“ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF CASH IN MANIPUR Troops of #AssamRifles Tengnoupal Battalion on 26 Nov, apprehended two individuals travelling in a van from Imphal to Moreh with cash of Rs 26.80 Lakhs”, Assam Rifles tweeted.

You might also like
National

Lander Vikram In Tilted Position: ISRO

Assam

Guwahati: Central Jail Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

Assam

Nagaland Registers 34 New Cases of COVID-19, Tally at 535

Assam

Women gang-raped in moving car in Tihu

Top Stories

IOCL Provides Energy Solution For Scientific Expedition To Antarctica

Assam

Guwahati Traffic Police attacked at Beharbari