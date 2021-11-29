Assam Rifles Foil Cross Border Drug Trafficking Bid In Manipur

Troopers of Assam Rifles have managed to foil a cross border drug trafficking bid in Manipur’s Moreh town on November 26 (Friday).

Acting on intelligence input, the troops launched an operation and seized brown sugar worth Rs 11. 2 lakhs.

Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 Nov, based on an intelligence input, launched an operation & foiled cross border narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 11.2 Lakhs from Moreh Town in Manipur. @ANI pic.twitter.com/gOSfuyg2fq — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) November 29, 2021

On the same day, the troops also apprehended two individuals with cash of Rs 26.80 lakh who were travelling in a van from Imphal to Moreh.

“ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF CASH IN MANIPUR Troops of #AssamRifles Tengnoupal Battalion on 26 Nov, apprehended two individuals travelling in a van from Imphal to Moreh with cash of Rs 26.80 Lakhs”, Assam Rifles tweeted.