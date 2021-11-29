Assam Rifles Foil Cross Border Drug Trafficking Bid In Manipur

Troopers of Assam Rifles have managed to foil a cross border drug trafficking bid in Manipur’s Moreh town on November 26 (Friday).
Acting on intelligence input, the troops launched an operation and seized brown sugar worth Rs 11. 2 lakhs.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING IN MANIPUR Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 Nov, based on an intelligence input, launched an operation & foiled cross border narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 11.2 Lakhs from Moreh Town in Manipur.”
On the same day, the troops also apprehended two individuals with cash of Rs 26.80 lakh who were travelling in a van from Imphal to Moreh.
“ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF CASH IN MANIPUR Troops of #AssamRifles Tengnoupal Battalion on 26 Nov, apprehended two individuals travelling in a van from Imphal to Moreh with cash of Rs 26.80 Lakhs”, Assam Rifles tweeted.