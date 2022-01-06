Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In IED Attack In Manipur

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed in a suspected IED blast in Usoipokpi Sangomsang area of Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday.

In the attack, another jawan was also left injured.

“One Assam Rifles jawan was martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack in Thoubal district. The government will give a befitting reply to the terrorists. We will not spare them,” an official told ANI.

The blast reportedly took place when a team of 16 Assam Rifles was patrolling the area.