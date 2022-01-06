NationalTop Stories

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In IED Attack In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
An Assam Rifles jawan was killed in a suspected IED blast in Usoipokpi Sangomsang area of Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday.

In the attack, another jawan was also left injured.

“One Assam Rifles jawan was martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack in Thoubal district. The government will give a befitting reply to the terrorists. We will not spare them,” an official told ANI.

Related News

Many Injured In Cotton University Post-Poll Violence

Gujarat: 6 Killed, Over 20 Others Hospitalized In Gas Leak…

Assam CM Slams Congress Over PM’s Security Breach

New COVID-19 Variant ‘IHU’ Detected In France

The blast reportedly took place when a team of 16 Assam Rifles was patrolling the area.

You might also like
Covid 19

Over 100 Doctors In Kolkata Test COVID-19 Positive

Covid 19

Less Than 1 Lakh COVID Cases For Fourth Consecutive Day In India

National

BJP likely to replace Sinha with Ravi Shankar Prasad

National

1875 Women Officers Serving In IAF: Shripad Naik

National

6 killed, 2 injured in J&K road mishap

Top Stories

JNU Students’ Body To Boycott Convocation