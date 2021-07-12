Assam Rifles Observes World Malala Day In J&K

On the occasion of World Malala Day, Assam Rifles on Monday organized an awareness campaign for women and children.

“Anderwan COB of Wusan Battalion on Monday organized an awareness campaign for women and children on the occasion of World Malala Day,” said an Assam Rifles release.

During the programme, the women and children were made aware of the fundamental rights of women and the significance of women in society by the Riflewomen. They were also educated about the various government-run schemes for women’s empowerment and also regarding job prospects and career opportunities.

The attendees showed keen interest in garnering the information that they received during the programme, the release stated.

The United Nations declared July 12 as World Malala Day in honour of the young education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Malala became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012. She was 17.

When she was 15, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban terrorists in October 2012 for being vocal about the education of girls in Pakistan.

The birthday of Malala is observed to aware the world to ensure compulsory and free education for every child.