Assam Rifles Seizes 97.50 lakh Worth Foreign Cigarettes

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 75 cases of foreign cigarettes of Rs. 97.50 Lakhs today in Mizoram, an official statement by the 23 Sector Assam Rifles said.

The foreign cigarettes were recovered from the Champai district’s Tlangsam Xg area and were handed over to Custom Preventive Force. The operation was launched yesterday.

“Ongoing illegal drug trades are a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of North East’ have been successful in launching such operations against the illicit smuggling in Mizoram,” the release added.