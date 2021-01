Sahitya Akademi award recipient Bidar Singh passes away on Sunday.

He was being treated at a private hospital in Dimapur. The cause of his dearth has not been revealed.

Singh was the four time president of the Karbi Sahitya Sabha. He was also the president of Karbi Yuva Mahotsav.

In addition, he is also a literary pensioner of Government of Assam.

Singh acquired other accolades such as Samsonsin Ingti Award and Karbi Po Award.

The literary community has condoled the death of the writer.