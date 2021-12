In an unfortunate incident on Tuesday in Badulipar near Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district, a dumper reportedly caught fire.

The dumper reportedly caught fire in the middle of the road. The reason behind the fire is believed to be a technical glitch.

The sand-carrying dumper was travelling from Numaligarh to Jorhat.

Meanwhile, no loss of lives was reported in the incident.

