Assam Sends Best Wishes To Lovlina Borgohain Flying For Tokyo Olympics

A best wishing ceremony took place at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to send regards to Lovlina Borgohain and the team of Tokyo Olympic players representing India on Saturday.

Many former players, organisers and officials from Assam Olympic Association have attended the ceremony at Nehru Statium today.

The attendees in the meeting sent their best regards to Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu and the entire team of India.

Sports Academy of Sualkuchi have sent their best wishes to Pride of Assam Lovlina Borgohain as well organising a cheering ceremony for the boxer following all the covid-19 protocols.

The students of the Academy held playcards in their hands with messages of best wishes for the boxer along with all other players from India.

The team will be represented and led by Chief of the Mission, Birendra Prasad Baishya for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Only 6 days has been left for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to start.

According to sources, another team of Tokyo Olympics representing India is flying to Tokyo on Saturday.