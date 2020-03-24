Assam set for COVID-19 lockdown | Things To Know

To minimise human-to-human contact and break the COVID-19 contagion’s chain, the government has restricted movement of people to essential services. But what does ‘essential’ mean in this context?
In a major decision aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown in Assam will start from 6 pm today and continue till March 31.
Assam under coronavirus lockdown: Three things to know
- Anyone found violating the lockdown order will be imprisoned for six months for the first offence and for up to two years for the second under different provisions of the Indian Penal code (IPC).
- In religious sites, not more than three persons will assemble at a time. Administration will not allow more than three persons at temples or mosques.
- During the lockdown, banking services, shops and markets dealing with groceries, vegetables, medicine, milk, cooking gas, and petrol pumps would remain open in most of the N-E states.