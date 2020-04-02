Assam: Several Nizamuddin Attendees Quarantined

The Hailakandi police apprehended 10 people locals of Uttar Pradesh from Lakhinagar village who were hiding for a few days. Police suspected that the people have attended the religious congregations at Nizamuddin Markaz.

The detainees have been kept in isolation and the blood samples have sent for examination.

Police informed that the people are staying in Hailakandi since March 15.

On the other hand, six persons have been kept in isolation at Hatsingimari Civil Hospital in Mancachar.

According to reports, 9 people have come from Nizamuddin Markaz last week and six out of the nine persons have been put on isolation. The blood samples of these persons have been collected and sent for examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The health department, however, has not been able to trace the other three persons till date.

The district administration has also imposed Section 144 in the district in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Moreover, another person from the Lal Ganesh area in Guwahati has been taken to hospital with suspected COVID-19 infection. The person will be kept in isolation in the hospital.