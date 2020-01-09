Assam Shilpi Samaj joins JNU protest

The Shilpi Samaj (Artistes’ community) in Assam on Thursday condemned the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and asserted that they were with JNU students and teachers in their “fight for justice”.

They will organise a torchlight rally in collaboration with Chandmari AASU on Friday to protest against the violence at the JNU campus.

A group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid unleashed violence on the campus of one of the premier institutes of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Sunday evening.

The masked goons, who allegedly are associated with ABVP, went about storming the campus, breaking glasses, rampaging through hostels and attacking students and teachers alike.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for over two hours. While the JNU administration called the police for help, it was only after two hours of vandalism and destruction that Delhi Police reached the campus and conducted a flag march.

Delhi Police’s inaction and failure to stop the violence has come under heavy criticism. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and the ministry has sought a report on the violence.