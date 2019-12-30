Assam should have ILP system: Samujjal

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Sunday lashed out at state government for failing to bring the State within the ILP provisions.

“According to the ‘Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation-1873’, ILP was very much prevalent in the erstwhile undivided districts of Assam namely Kamrup, Darrang, Nowgong, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur (Garo Hills), Khasi and Jaintia Hills, Naga Hills, and Cachar. However, it was not implemented.” Bhattacharya said.

The Regulation pointed out that “It shall be lawful for the (State government) Power to prescribe from time to time to alter by notification the Official Gazette a line to be called ‘The Inner Line” in each or any of the named districts.”

“This notwithstanding, the Centre on December 11, 2019 issued a notification whereby the above mentioned districts were substituted by the line: States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and areas of districts of the State of Nagaland as notified from time to time.” Bhattacharya said.

“When Manipur got the ILP, Assam can also get it. The AASU and the NESO have been demanding ILP in the entire Northeast, including Assam. Sadly enough, this is not being done”, Bhattacharya added.

The AASU leader challenged “the State government to issue a public statement as to whether it has not done a grievous harm with respect to Assam by not bringing Assam within the ILP ambit.”

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is the official travel document issued by the Govt. of India for allowing inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected/restricted area for a limited period. It is an obligatory for Indian citizen from outside a protected state to obtain a permit for entering into the restricted Region. This system is an effort by the Govt. of India to regulate the movement to certain region or State located near its International Border.