Assam Student Allegedly Raped, Murdered In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a meritorious nursing student from Assam, who reached Bengaluru last week was allegedly raped and murder on Wednesday.

Victim’s family alleged that one Anisur Rahman, who also hails from Assam and two other persons, who are currently absconding, has raped and killed her.

In this connection, Bengaluru police has arrested the accused Rahman and an investigation is underway.

According to a lawyer connected to the case, the victim had asked for help from Rahman to encash a cheque. Hours later, she was brought dead to Anupala Hospital by Anisur.

“We will know more after the post-mortem is completed. One of the accused – Anisur Rahman – is arrested and the preliminary investigation suggests a case of rape and murder,” a police inspector stated from Byadarahalli police station who is investigating the case.

“We have not found any struggle marks on the body but we can confirm only after the post-mortem report is submitted,” another investigating officer said, the News Minute reported. 

As per reports, the nursing student went to Bengaluru on 14 December from Barpeta’s Howly, for studying B.SC nursing in East West College of Nursing. It may be stated that Rahman was helping the victim with the admission process in her college in Bengaluru.

In the meantime, various organisations, including All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Raijor Dal have strongly protested the incident and demanded the execution of the killer.

