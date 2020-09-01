Assam Student Devangana Kalita Gets Bail

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s M.Phil scholar and Pinjra Tod’s founder activist Devangana Kalita has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

As per a PTI report, the relief was given by Justice Suresh Kumar to Kalita on furnishing of a personal bond of ₹ 25,000 and a surety of the like amount.

The court, however, directed that she shall not directly or indirectly influence witness or tamper with the evidence.

Kalita and another member of the group Natasha Narwal were apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in May in connection with communal violence in northeast Delhi during CAA protets and were booked under various sections of the IPC.

Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal are both women human rights activists and founding members of the Pinjra Tod, a collective of women students and university alumni from across Delhi, who seek to lessen restrictions, such as curfews, placed on female students.