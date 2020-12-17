Assam: TAC Polls Begins in 36 Constituencies

The much-awaited Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election begun from 7:30 AM on Thursday. A total of 3, 08,409 voters will seal the fate of 124 candidates in the fray.

Polling in 36 TAC constituencies is underway in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and Kamrup (M) districts. In Kamrup (M) the voting is taking place in six constituencies- Dimoria, Digaru, Na-Khetri, Sonapur, Ampri, and Phongsari.

In Kamrup (M), polling is underway in 100 voting centers in the six constituencies which has a total voter of 40,000. One presiding officer, three polling agents, one ASHA worker and security officer have been deployed in each polling booth.

The counting will take place on December 19 from 8 AM.

