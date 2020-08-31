Assam Teachers Don’t Have To Join From Sept 1

The teachers in the state don’t have to resume going to schools and colleges from September 1. Instead, they have to go from September 21.

This was informed today by the Education Department.

Furthermore, it was announced that the deadline for the COVID-19 test for the teachers has been extended till September 18.

The revised order is applicable to all other employees of these educational institutions too.

As per the previous announcement, the teachers were supposed to resume their duties from September 1. They were, however, instructed to carry out sanitization work for the first 15 days.

It must be noted that the government’s decision to reopen schools and colleges from September 1 was met with disbelief and disappointment to a certain degree.

Many were found questioning whether it was reasonable enough to open these institutions in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.