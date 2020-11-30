Assam: Temporary COVID Testing Centers Closed

The temporary COVID testing centers in Assam have been closed and the people of the state will have to undergo tests in the hospitals for COVID-19. This was announced by the state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a press conference held at Janata Bhawan.

Assam reported one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 981. The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 2,12,617 with 134 fresh cases, he said. The current death rate in the state has been constant at 0.46 per cent during the month, which included five days when no fatalities were reported.

The new cases were detected out of 11,558 tests, at a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 52,91,506, which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.