Assam TET 2019 result to declare on 31 December

Assam TET exam which was held on the 10th of November 2019 its result is going to be announced on 31 December of the year.

Assam TET cut off will be declared by the officials soon on the official website but as you know minimum marks to qualify TET is 90 marks and the number of applicants applied for this year is higher than the previous one so your score should be somewhere in between 120 to 125 marks to be shortlisted.

When a candidate qualified successfully in TET he or she will get preference for engagement as a teacher in his preferred Zone in accordance with the Government Notification No PMA.77/2019/7-A dated 22/8/2019. The applicant who will successfully clear the entrance exam will be considered as qualified in TET and will be awarded a certificate from the department of elementary education.

After qualifying in TET, if a candidate is selected after fulfilling all the norms as per Government rules during the recruitment stage, such candidate will be posted in that zone which he/she applying for. To qualify TET exam candidate need to score at least 60% marks in the entrance test means you should get 90 marks out of 150 marks to qualify in the TET exam.

But to qualify in the merit list or cut off you need to score more than the qualifying marks. However, there is a 5% reservation/relaxation on marks for candidates who belong to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/MOBC. And the candidate whose degree of physical disability is more than 40% will only eligible for relaxation under PWD/PH.