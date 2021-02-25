Top StoriesRegional

Assam To Become Violence & Infiltrator Free: Amit Shah

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday during his visit to Batradava in Nagaon said that Assam will become violence-free, infiltrator-free and flood-free and the BJP-led government will ensure that the northeast region becomes the biggest contributor to India’s GDP.

Assam is now renowned for education and tourism and is almost free from agitation, insurgency or violence, the minister said.

After attending the ‘Mahayagya’ at the Shivlinga shaped ‘Maha Mrityunjaya’ temple in Nagaon, claimed to be the biggest Shiva temple globally, the Union Minister said with the vision initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the manner Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is on the roadmap to success and development.

Shah said today was an auspicious day for Assam as the temple has been consecrated (Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav).

Shah who was accompanied by Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were offered ‘angavastram’ and ‘rudraksh’ necklace by the priests performing the rituals.

The temple will soon be upgraded to a religious study centre.

