NationalRegionalTop Stories

Assam To Display ‘Tea Industry’ as R-Day Tableau

By Pratidin Bureau
51

Assam has chosen the theme ‘Assam Tea-Backbone of India’s economy’ as the tableau to display in the 72nd Republic Day.

Director of Cultural Affairs, Jadav Saikia said that the theme has been confirmed but the exact design of the tableau is yet to be confirmed. “We are having repeated meetings with all the concerned authorities and the final decision will hopefully be taken in the next meeting to be held on January 9,” said Saikia.

The construction work has been awarded to Image Creations and will start by 12th January tentatively. The total expense of the display is yet to be ascertained. “A small display model will be presented here, but the actual work will be done in Delhi itself,” said Saikia. 

Related News

Natural Gas Pipeline Network To Double In 6 Years

West Bengal Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla Quits TMC

India: New UK Variant COVID Cases Climbs to 58

Hima Das Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics 2021


Alongside the tableau, artists will also present the jhumoor dance and other cultural activities associated with the tea industry of Assam.

Assam has also won the Best Tableau award last year in the Republic Day parade which portrayed the unique craftsmanship and culture of the state.

You might also like
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’ enters 100-crore club

Top Stories

Hunger strike by Akhil Gogoi demanding healthcare facilities for prison inmates

Sports

Asian Games Update: Day 8 review

Top Stories

ASSAM: Major reshuffle in top bureaucracy

Top Stories

Eight Injured In Acid Attack

Regional

Grand welcome awaits Hima Das in Assam

Comments
Loading...