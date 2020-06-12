Assam To Get 15 More Covid-19 Testing centres

In view of sudden spike on Covid 19 positive cases in Assam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa while giving a brief overview of the steps taken by his department, said that in the next 3-4 days 15 more diagnostic centres will be empowered to ramp up state’s bid to vigorous Covid-19 testing.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to ramp up Covid 19 testing in the state.

Convening a meeting to assess the Covid 19 situation in the state at the conference room of Chief Minister’s office in Janata Bhawan today, Sonowal said that considering the fact that the viral infection is spreading to more number of people, the existing mechanism of health in the state needs to vigorously promote testing and identity emerging hotspots.

He also emphasised on the need of adhering to the safety protocols in containment zone and quarantine centres to control the spread of the disease.

Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha in the meeting said that to tackle positive cases apart from isolation beds for confirmed Covid 19 positive cases, isolation beds for suspected cases ICU, ventilators etc have been arranged.