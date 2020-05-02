Assam to open borders with NE states tomorrow

The Assam Government will open its boundaries to all the northeastern states except Sikkim, as it connected with West Bengal, from Sunday morning. People of Assam who are temporarily present in those states can come without any obstructions.

Announcing a series of relaxations amidst the Covid induced lockdown, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Assam government has decided to resume ASTC bus services from Monday.

“No passes will be required. The Government will be able to clarify by tomorrow whether movement from orange zones will be allowed in ASTC buses” Sarma said.

People stranded outside Assam and willing to return home in their own vehicles or conveyances they manage on their own should e-mail their details to [email protected] for necessary passes, Sarma added.