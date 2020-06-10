Assam to provide tap connection to 13 lakh households

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
1

Public Health Engineering (PHE) minister Rihon Daimari addressing the media said work is undertaken Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has started in Assam.

Stating an action plan for this financial year has been prepared the PHE minister stated, “Water tap connection will be provided to all households. This year13 lakhs, 15 thousand, and 228 houses will get the water tap connection. The ministry has a target of providing the tap connection to 61 lakhs households in three years.

Daimari added, “56, 000 persons have been trained in pipe mechanics for setting up the tap connections across the state.”

The lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus has slowed down the work in progress, however, the minister assured, “We have taken it up as a challenge to complete the work this year. Jal Jeevan Mission is a central government initiative to provide water tap connection to Indian households. The centre has approved Rs. 1407 crore for 2020-21 under the JJM scheme.

