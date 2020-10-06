Assam: Top UPRF Militant Killed In Encounter

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Martin Guite, the self-styled ‘chairman’ of militant outfit United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF), was killed in a night-long encounter in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday to PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forests of Singhasan Hill on Monday night, a senior police officer from Karbi Anglong was quoted saying in PTI.

The UPRF militants opened fire on the police team, to which the personnel retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted till early in the morning, he said.

Related News

SI Exam Scam: Dibon Deka In CID Custody

Bokakhat: 2 Rhino Poachers Nabbed

Alwar Rape Case: Life Imprisonment To Four

Private: Move Peace Talks To Third Country: NSCN(IM)

“When we searched the area after sunrise, we found Guite lying there,” the officer said.

The police team also seized a 7.65 mm pistol and four cartridges from the spot, the district police officer said.

Confirming the development, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh tweeted: “Late last evening, Martin Guite, SS Chairman of UPRF, an insurgent group active in Karbi Anglong, was wounded and later declared dead in an exchange of fire with a team of @assampolice in Manja PS area of Karbi Anglong.”

You might also like
Regional

Odisha gain upper hand as Assam’s batting collapses – Assam vs Odisha Ranji Trophy…

Regional

Two new justices swear in at Gauhati High Court

Regional

State-wide Protest of AJYCP Against Big Dam

Regional

12 hr Karbi Anglong bandh today

National

Supreme Court asks parties to submit funding details

Regional

Lovlina donates for Assam flood victims

Comments
Loading...