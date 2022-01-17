Assam: Truck Seized In Connection With Cattle Smuggling Burnt Down In Golakganj

A truck seized by the police in connection with a cattle smuggling case was set on fire by miscreants at Golakganj in Assam on Sunday.

Notably, a police team from Chagolia Police Outpost had seized the truck along with 25 cattle on board on January 15. The truck, bearing registration numbers HR 67 9105 was seized from Sagolia village in Golakganj in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The truck was kept parked after being seized during the police operation when some miscreants set fire to it last night. The police are yet to identify those involved in the incident.

Earlier, on December 30 last year, in a separate incident, another truck seized by the police in connection with a cattle smuggling case, was also burnt down by miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police’s crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling comes after Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the need to check the illegal transport of cattle from the state to areas bordering Bangladesh.

Notably, the CM had introduced the ‘Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill’ which was passed during the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in December last year.

