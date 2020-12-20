Assam: Two Fire Incidents Reported

A massive fire took place at Badarpur’s Maluwa in Karimganj in the wee hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, four residences of Saradamani food product workers were gutted down in the fire.

As per reports, property worth Rs 3.50 lakh rupees were burnt in the fire.

In a similar incident , a fire also took place on Sunday in Hojai’s Vidyanagar.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the house of Biswajit Biswas, a resident of the town destroying property worth Rs 50,000.

Both the fire took place due to short circuit.

No causalities have been registered yet.