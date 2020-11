Assam: Two More Succumb To COVID-19

Assam recorded two coronavirus related death Friday. The death tally of the state has now mounted to 980.

Confirming the death, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:

Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patient today~ Late Kashi Sharma (75) of Dibrugarh and Late Binoy Bhushan Nath (81) of Goalpara. Condolences to bereaved families! Om Shanti

Furthermore, the death rate of COVID-19 in the state stood at 0.46 %.