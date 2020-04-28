Assam will follow Centre on extension of lockdown

The Assam government has said that it would follow the recommendations of the Centre on possible extension of ongoing lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday had a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the future of lockdown.

Assam so far has 35 COVID-19 positive cases of which 27 have been discharged and one patient has died.

“Now there are only seven active cases in the state with 27 discharged and one dead. We expect to release some more patients by April 30”, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The recovery rate in Assam so far is 77 per cent which is “quite good”, the minister said.