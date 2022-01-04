Assam Witness Increasing Number of Cases of COVID-19 Since Jan 1

Amid the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the country and the threat of Omicron, Assam also witnessed increasing number of cases since January 1. The numbers of cases in the state are rising day by day.

On January 1, the state reported 150 cases of COVID-19 while on January 2, it reported 156 cases and the number doubles on 3rd January with 351 cases of the virus.

The highest numbers of cases have been reported from Kamrup (M) as 76 cases have been reported on Saturday (January 1) while 78 on January 2 and 164 cases reported from the district yesterday.

Meanwhile, 18 incoming passengers at Borjhar Airport tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The increasing number of cases in the state has been a cause of concern as the country is under the grip of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta also informed that the state government is ready to tackle Omicron situation although no case of the variant has been detected in the state so far.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Tripura, Manipur Today, To Launch Multiple Projects