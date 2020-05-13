NationalRegionalTop Stories

Assam Youth Commits Suicide in Tamil Nadu

By Pratidin Bureau
An Assam youth committed suicide at Tamil Nadu. The youth has been identified as Dorsing Ranghang of Karbi Anglong. The youth was working as a security guard in Tamil Nadu and was stranded there due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dorsing was about to come to his homeland on May 11 and he booked his tickets four months ago to come home but he has to cancel the booking amid the COVID-9 outbreak in the country. Recently, unable to book his tickets to return home, he went into depression and committed suicide, said one of his friends to his family members.

Moreover, another 12 labourers from Assam are stranded in Tamil Nadu.

