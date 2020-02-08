Assam Youth Congress Demands Release of Its President

The members of Assam Youth Congress staged a protest at Dispur on Saturday demanding to release its leader Kamrul Islam Choudhury.

The youth congress has organized the “Jail Bharo” programme at Manabendra Sarma complex in Dispur and demanded to release its President.

It may be mentioned that Choudhury was arrested on January 23 and was sent to two-day CID custody on January 26.

He was arrested over charges of damaging public property during violent protests against contentious CAA in Guwahati last month. Kamrul was arrested at Dispur police station when he went there to submit the interim bail court order which was earlier granted by the Gauhati High Court.