Assam youth murdered in Chennai

In yet another sensational incident, a youth from Assam has been brutally murdered outside the State. The incident took place in Chennai, where one Biren Kurmi from Assam was murdered on Tuesday.

According to reports, Biren was a resident of Patiyapathar area in Khumtai under Golaghat district. He was working in a private company in Chennai and was mysteriously murdered by some of his colleagues on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police initiating an investigation regarding the case detained six of his colleagues following the incident.