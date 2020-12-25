Assam: Youth Set On Fire, Vandalized Madanpur Toll Plaza

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Madanpur Tollgate Tense
0

A tense situation prevailed at Madanpur Toll plaza in Baihata Chariali on Friday, over a toll collector appointment at the toll gate.

According to the reports, a group of unidentified youths have vandalized the toll gate and later set the toll gate on fire for being appointed toll gate tax collection personnel from outside Assam. The group of youths also shouted slogans in demanding the removal of appointment of the tax collector.

It may be stated that the police have not reached the spot for long time.

Related News

Assam: A UK Returnee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam Cinema Halls Facing Crisis: Owners’ Association

Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Vajpayee On Birth…

Amit Shah to Reach Ghy Tomorrow for 2-day Visit

You might also like
Business

26 weeks paternity leave for employees!

Regional

Documentary on Mawmluh cave in Meghalaya

National

First Set of Private Tejas Express to Start from Oct 17

Regional

Animation film on Madhavdev to hit silver screen

Regional

Karbi Anglong: 3 Arrested Related to Poaching Cases

Regional

Saradha Scam: Rajeev Kumar accuses CBI of not examining Himanta Biswa

Comments
Loading...