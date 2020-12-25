Assam: Youth Set On Fire, Vandalized Madanpur Toll Plaza

A tense situation prevailed at Madanpur Toll plaza in Baihata Chariali on Friday, over a toll collector appointment at the toll gate.

According to the reports, a group of unidentified youths have vandalized the toll gate and later set the toll gate on fire for being appointed toll gate tax collection personnel from outside Assam. The group of youths also shouted slogans in demanding the removal of appointment of the tax collector.

It may be stated that the police have not reached the spot for long time.