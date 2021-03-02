AssamElections| Mahajut To Win All 12 Seats In BTR: Hagrama

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday asserted that all 12 seats in the North Bank (BTR) of the Brahmaputra will be claimed by the Congress led Mahajut.

The BPF leader also said the Grand Alliance led by old friend Congress will perform the last rites of the BJP-led government in Assam by winning the upcoming assembly elections.

“It is a foregone conclusion that the Congress-led Grand Alliance will form the next government in the state and we will perform the BJP’s last rites on May 2 (the day of the counting of votes),” Mr Mohilary was quoted as saying in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Tezpur.

“Before 2016 (assembly polls), these seats were with the Congress and it was I who ensured that the BJP wins in these constituencies. But this time, I assure that all these seats will be won by the Congress.

“The BPF was a friend of the Congress but the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor misled us. But now, we have returned to our old ally and nothing can stop the Grand Alliance under the leadership of the Congress from forming the next government in the state,” Mr Mohilary added.