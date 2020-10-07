Assamese Girl Found Dead in New Delhi

In a mysterious incident, an Assamese girl who recently got married died in New Delhi. The girl’s family made allegations on her husband of killing her.

The incident took place on Sunday at Safdarjung Enclave in New Delhi.

According to the family members, the girl got married on September 11 with Abhijit Dhar. The family also alleged that the couple had some argument before her death and that they didn’t found any relevance of both the husband and his family member’s words.

However, the body of the girl has not yet received by the family member.

