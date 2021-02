Assamese Singer Neer Dipankar passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Sivasagar district. He was a very talented artist in the state.

Dipankar has sung for several Assamese albums, like ‘Tuptup’, ‘Siyor’, ‘Nilimare Kulat’ etc. He has also sung in Pratidin Time’s popular singing show “Geet’.

SILA URILE by Neer Dipankar

The artist was also associated with the Kahinur Theater.

The artist’s fans have mourned in his death. His sudden death was a great loss to Assam.