Assam’s 28th COVID-19 patient in critical condition

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that the condition of novel coronavirus positive patient from Hailakandi is critical and his oxygen saturation is decreasing.

The patient has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for closer monitoring.

Alert – The condition of the 28th case (from Hailakandi) of COVID-19 from assam is alarming, though his other parameters are stable his oxygen saturation is decreasing. Shifting to ICU of SMCH for better monitoring. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter earlier in the afternoon, Sarma wrote,

Assam reported one more positive Covid-19 case on Tuesday taking the state tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 28.

The Covid-19 case has been reported from the Hailakandi district and is related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the patient is a 65-year-old and he had a travel history to Saudi Arabia.