Assam’s DJ Phukan wins Mirchi Music Award

Assam’s Dhruba Jyoti Phukan won the Mirchi Music Award 2020 in the Song Producer – Programming & Arranging category. DJ Phukan along with Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters and Sunny MR were jointly awarded for the song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ from the film ‘Kalank’.

It may be mentioned here that Phukan won the 59th National Film Awards as the Best Music Director for his music in the Hindi short film ‘Panchakki’. Widely known as DJ Phukan, he has also worked as a music director for several films. He earlier won the Mirchi Music Awards for Programmer & Arranger of the Year in 2012 and 2013 for the songs ‘Dil Mera Muft Ka’ (Agent Vinod) and ‘Badtameez Dill’ (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani).

The 12th Mirchi Music Awards was held at a studio in Andheri, Mumbai on Wednesday.