Assam’s Few Districts likely to be divided into Red & Orange zones

The Assam government might tighten and announce few districts as red and orange zones as precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The state government will be addressing a press conference in this regard on Sunday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meet with editors of all the leading print and electronic media houses of the region in which the government said that a total of Rs 4900 crore in Assam government’s exchequer.

Here are the takeaways from CM-Editors meet:

Govt to recruit 600 employees today.

5000 tests will be done after May 5 on daily basis.

50,000 new appointments this year as planned.

The state employees will get salary as scheduled.

Those people willing to come back only for financial reasons will be given three months of financial help and ask them to stay where they are, others like students pilgrims health-related people will be allowed to come back.

The government will make an announcement on how to bring back stranded passengers and what will be the guidelines. State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be addressing a press conference in this regard today at 4 pm.