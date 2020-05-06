Assam’s first COVID-19 patient Jamaluddin discharged; active cases 9

The first COVID-19 positive patient of the State, Jamaluddin, has been discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Jamaluddin was reported COVID-19 positive on March 31.

He was undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He returned to Assam from Delhi on 6th March and went to Karimganj on 16th March. Jamaluddin felt unwell on 18th March and was found COVID-19 positive on March 31.

Apart from Jamaluddin, another COVID-19 positive patient, Motiur Tarapdar was also released from Mahendra Mohan Chaudhary Hospital in Guwahati after testing negative for Coronavirus thrice, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Glad to share that two more #COVID19 patients, Jalaluddin (1st patient) & Motiur Tarapdar, have been discharged from SMCH & MMCH respectively, after three consecutive negative tests.



Now the number of active cases in Assam is 9, with total 44 positive cases so far. #AssamCares pic.twitter.com/cQqQ51Y6wu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2020

It may be mentioned here that out of the total 44 patients, 34 patients have been already discharged from hospitals and with one death, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Assam stands at 9.