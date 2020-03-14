NationalRegionalTop Stories

Assam’s ‘Green Activist’ not Allowed to Meet Prez Kovind

By Pratidin Bureau
Nizara Phukan, a native of Desangpani village in Sivasagar district, who is on a padayatra from Charaideo to New Delhi “to save the Mother Earth” reportedly not allowed to meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The activist and nature enthusiast has covered about 2,246 km by walking.

Nizara, 31, a PhD student of Russian studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University, who started her journey on December 1, reached New Delhi on Friday.

The ‘green activist’ had started walking all the way from her native place Sivasagar to New Delhi to submit memo to President for necessary govt action over nature conservation.

