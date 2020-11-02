Assam’s GST Increases by 41.21% in October: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that that there has been an increment in GST collections in October 2020. The state has registered GST revenue growth of 41.21%, the minister tweeted. This is considered to be an achievement as there has been a record downturn in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister in his tweet wrote, “Assam has registered GST revenue growth of 41.21 % in October 2020 (Rs 912.80 Cr ) in vis-a-vis October 2019 ( Rs 646.40 Cr) It’s huge.”

Assam also witnessed a higher GST revenue collection in September 2020 than September 2019.

While the Assam Government has added Rs. 757.94 crores to its coffers in September of 2020 via GST, the revenue collection in September of 2019 stood at Rs. 667.83 crores. Thus, the GST rose by around 13% in this same period.

Nationally, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 1,05,155crore of which CGST is ₹ 19,193 crore, SGST is ₹ 25,411 crore, IGST is ₹ 52,540 crore (including ₹ 23375crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 8,011crore (including ₹932 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October upto 31stOctober, 2020 is 80 lakh.