Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Celebrates 49th Birthday

Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam, is an icon in the state. His numerous songs are much loved and heard by the youth and elderly alike.

Assam’s heartthrob, singer Zubeen Garg today celebrates his 49th birthday. He celebrated by cutting a cake at 12 midnight.

Fans from around the state came over and gathered at his residence in Kahilipara at 12 midnight to celebrate his birthday. They sang his songs and wished him on the occasion. They even waited outside his house to catch a glimpse of their heartthrob.

Zublee Baruah, who has sung alongside him in many songs, said on the occasion that his birthday celebrations in the coming year will be grand.

His fan clubs around the state will be doing social works in his name as they do every year, mentioned his wife, Garima Saikia Garg while addressing the media.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also sent his regards to Garg on the occasion via Twitter.

Heartiest birthday greetings to music icon Zubeen Garg. May you continue to keep mesmerising us with your mellifluous numbers.



I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev for your good health.@zubeengarg1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2021

Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam, is an icon in the state. His numerous songs are much loved and heard by the youth and elderly alike.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Girl Dies By Suicide In Kahilipara