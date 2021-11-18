Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Celebrates 49th Birthday

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam, is an icon in the state. His numerous songs are much loved and heard by the youth and elderly alike.

Assam’s heartthrob, singer Zubeen Garg today celebrates his 49th birthday. He celebrated by cutting a cake at 12 midnight.

Fans from around the state came over and gathered at his residence in Kahilipara at 12 midnight to celebrate his birthday. They sang his songs and wished him on the occasion. They even waited outside his house to catch a glimpse of their heartthrob.

Related News

Assam: HSLC, AHM Exam Likely to be Held in March, 2022

Assam: Goalpara Sainik School Declared Containment Zone

Guwahati: Girl Dies By Suicide In Kahilipara

PM Modi To Deliver Keynote Address At Sydney Dialogue

Zublee Baruah, who has sung alongside him in many songs, said on the occasion that his birthday celebrations in the coming year will be grand.

His fan clubs around the state will be doing social works in his name as they do every year, mentioned his wife, Garima Saikia Garg while addressing the media.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also sent his regards to Garg on the occasion via Twitter.

Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam, is an icon in the state. His numerous songs are much loved and heard by the youth and elderly alike.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Girl Dies By Suicide In Kahilipara

You might also like
Top Stories

Spl Rajdhani Trains To Halt at North Lakhimpur, Rangapara

Assam

Kamrup: Another Accused Injured In Police Encounter

National

Kejriwal seeks PM Modi’s ‘blessings’ for Delhi’s development

Assam

Kamakhya Devalaya Authority Restarts COVID Test for Visitors

National

Shiv Sena Chief Meets Sharad Pawar

Top Stories

Tinsukia: 23 Endangered Vultures Die Of Poisoning