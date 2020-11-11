Assam’s Hiramoni Sarma Bags UK’s Reading Filmmakers Award

Assam’s Hiramoni Sarma bagged Reading Filmmakers Award for the short film ‘You’re Limitless’. She bagged the second position in Grosvenor Trophy (Summer Project) at the Reading Film and Video Maker’s event.

Hiramoni’s film ‘You’re Limitless’ is based on Damian, a national level swimmer who is also a Paralympic participant. The film portrays Damian’s challenges in daily life both physically and emotionally. The film also shows how Damian fought back with all the challenges in his life and become successful.

In a Facebook post Hiramoni wrote, “Our NEW short film ‘You’re Limitless’ is coming here this week…

This is Damian… a national level swimming champion, a Paralympic participant, and a proud owner of several medals to his name. He spoke to me about his disability. But I could only see his ability. So much so that I decided to make a short film on him and now it’s ready for everyone to see.”

“The film has won UK’s prestigious ‘Reading Film Maker’s Award’ and currently going through a couple of other competitions,” Sarma added.