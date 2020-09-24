Assess Short & Local Lockdowns: PM Modi to States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the states to assess the efficacy of short and local lockdowns in combating the COVID-19 pandemic if necessary.

While interacting with the Chief Ministers of seven states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday via video conferencing to review status and response to COVID-19, Modi put forward the strategy of having “micro containment zones” as it would curb the infection spread and also allow activities to go on.

“The nationwide lockdown in the initial phases yielded very positive results and our focus now should be on micro-containment zones,” he said.

Modi further stated, “Every state should observe how effective the one-two day local lockdowns are in curbing coronavirus. Is it because of this that there are problems in starting economic activities in your state? I urge all states to think seriously about this.”

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to increase focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging in order to curb the pandemic.

He noted that effective messaging is necessary due to the asymptomatic nature of the infection which may lead to doubts about the efficacy of tests.

He also laid emphasis on developing the habit of using masks on a daily basis.

Modi also announced that the limit of using the State Disaster Response Fund for COVID specific infrastructure has been increased from 35 per cent to 50 per cent.

He said, “We have taken an important decision regarding the use of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for Corona Specific Infrastructure. Many states had requested for this. With the decisions, the states will get more money for fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic.”